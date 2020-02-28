Florida investigators empty-handed after renewed search for Tiffany Sessions' remains, mom says

article

Despite renewed and continuing interest in the 31-year old cold case surrounding the death of 20-year-old University of Florida student Tiffany Sessions, the woman’s mother told FOX 13 that an extensive search of a new location in late February provided no new insight regarding what exactly happened to Tiffany.

Hilary Sessions returned to her home in Valrico from Gainesville Thursday night. She was there as investigators spent much of the week searching for clues at a new site. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office was following a new tip from a witness that placed Tiffany and her killer in the area during the time she vanished.

After months of preparation, crews cleared 40 acres of dense woods to allow search teams, including cadaver dogs, to canvass the area. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and several other agencies assisted in the operation.

Their efforts, however, ultimately came up short.

In a phone call on Friday morning, Hilary Sessions explained why she wants her daughter’s case to remain open.

“At least we would like to have some of her remains so that we can do a DNA test to confirm that it is Tiffany,” her mother said. “If you close the case and you haven’t found the remains, then if they do find other remains in the Gainesville area or any other area, if the case is closed, then she won’t be considered one of the possibilities for identification. That’s why I’ve asked the sheriff not to close the case.”

Tiffany was a student at UF when she disappeared while out for a walk on February 9, 1989. Investigators believe Tiffany was abducted and murdered by now-deceased, convicted serial killer Paul Rowles. He died in a state prison in 2013. Tiffany’s body was never found.

Despite the disappointing outcome of the search in Gainesville, Hilary Sessions said she will not rest until she has answers in the case and can have the closure of laying her daughter’s remains to rest.

Investigators will follow any and all new leads that may come out of the case.

Anyone with information is asked to send their tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.