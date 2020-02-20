Florida lawmakers expected to pass bill requiring parental consent for abortion

State lawmakers are expected to pass a controversial abortion bill, which will then head to the governor’s desk.

Amy Weintraub, a pro-choice activist voiced her displeasure outside of Republican Jackie Toledo’s Tampa office. Weintraub is the reproductive rights program director for Progress Florida.

“It is just pretty clear what they're trying to do. They’re anti-abortion extremists and they want to end abortion access for all people in Florida,” she said.

Thursday afternoon, state House lawmakers debated a final reading of the bill.

Already approved by the state Senate, an OK from the House would send it to the governor's desk.

Republican lawmakers argue parents of pregnant minors should have a voice in the decision to end a pregnancy.

”When we look at common practice in the medical field, in the state of Florida, and how minors are treated, it is common practice that parents have to give consent,” said Republican Representative Jennifer Mae Sullivan.

Weintraub calls the bill a “trojan horse.”

”It is simply a bill to test our newly-conservative supreme court to see if they will rule differently than previous state court on anti-abortion legislation they're really attempting to overturn Florida’s version of Roe v Wade,” she said.