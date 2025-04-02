Florida lawmakers push for bill that enhances penalties when using AirTag in a crime

The Brief Florida lawmakers are pushing for harsher punishments against people who misuse Apple Airtags. Senate Bill 1168 would upgrade the charge for misusing an AirTag to a second-degree felony, meaning an increase of ten years of prison time. The bill awaits a second reading; if signed, it will go into effect on Oct. 1.



They can help you find your pet, phone or even your children if you lose them at an amusement park.

However, law enforcement says AirTags are also being used for criminal reasons. Some people use them to stalk and harass.

Florida lawmakers are trying to stop that during this legislative session, arguing for stricter punishments for those who misuse AirTags.

Dig deeper:

Executive Director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, Albert Fox Chan, says that crooks can use that to their advantage as technology improves.

"It’s clear when you start using technology for finding an object anywhere in the world, that’s something that can easily be used for really nefarious purposes," said Cahn.

In Florida, there are growing concerns about the misuse of AirTags for stalking.

In 2022, a Miami-Dade police officer was arrested for secretly stalking his ex-girlfriend for a month while using an AirTag.

"These devices are really small, many of them are magnetic, and they stick very easily to the bottom of a car," added Chief Technology Officer of Computer Forensic Services Mark Lanterman.

What they're saying:

That’s why Republican State Senator Tom Leek introduced a bill that would create harsher punishments if they’re used in a crime.

"It’s critical we deter the use of this technology in furtherance of committing crimes which do real harm to our citizens," Leek explained.

Senate Bill 1168 would upgrade the charge to a second-degree felony if used in a crime. That means a difference of ten years in prison.

PICTURED: Republican State Senator Tom Leek.

Computer forensics experts say that these devices' popularity opens the door for a lot of crime.

"The problem is you can go to eBay right now and you can buy an AirTag that has had the speaker removed, so there are no beeps," Lanterman explained.

What you can do:

You can find out if an AirTag is following you by going to your "Find My" app and checking for alerts related to AirTags.

If you do find one, remove the battery. If you feel your safety is at risk, contact law enforcement and maintain your security proactively.

Apple has condemned any malicious use of its products and has taken steps to discourage unwanted tracking.

What's next:

On Tuesday, Leek’s bill passed another Senate Committee and awaits a second reading. If it passes and is signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, it would take effect by Oct. 1.

The Source: This story was collected by FOX 13's News Staff and presented by FOX 13's Chris Cato.

