Gainesville man arrested after traffic stop turns into drug bust

On Sunday, a Gainesville man, identified as Christopher Chiccarello, was arrested following a traffic stop that turned into a drug bust.

At 1:45 in the afternoon, a Florida State Trooper was conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 299 when he saw Chiccarello driving a white Lexus traveling at a high rate of speed.

Chiccarello was traveling 95 mph in a 70 mph zone. As a result, the topper pulled him over.

While speaking with Chiccarello, the trooper detected a marijuana odor coming from his vehicle.

The trooper asked Chiccarello if there was any hemp or marijuana in his car, to which he said no.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the trooper then gained consent from Chiccarello to conduct a pat-down search.

The trooper discovered the keys to Chiccarello's car in his pocket and then conducted a probable cause search of his vehicle.

During the search, the trooper found ten different types of drugs in various bags and containers.

The trooper also found a glass pipe and vape pen.

Chiccarello stated that none of the items found in the vehicle were his, according to a police report.

He was then placed under arrest for possession of multiple controlled substances and taken to the Hernando County Jail.