Florida man creates non-profit to put cats in the spotlight

For Steven Meserve, his cats are his world. He created "Loving Cats Worldwide" to move cats to the center stage, a spot he believes has been occupied by dogs for too long.

This week his ‘Catstravaganza’ show is in London.

"We have our own catwalk here, and our models are way cuter than some of their models. But, a little less cooperative," he said.

The pandemic forced Meserve to stop traveling the world, but his shows are back. He’s been to Japan, Canada, Colombia and has many stops in the United States.

Throughout the "Catstravaganza" show judges are closely examining the cats for a competition to find the best in breeds. It’s judged by a host of international judges.

He said since the pandemic, more people are getting a feline friend.

"We’re seeing general cat ownership on the rise, especially in urban cities, because it’s a little less demanding on a human to take care of a cat," he said. "They don’t need to be walking or go outside, they can pretty much hang out by themselves for the most part. We’re seeing a lot more people interested and a lot of younger generations, young adults with no kids are really adding a lot of animals to their lives".

Meserve created his foundation "The Meserve Foundation" to make a lasting impact on the worldwide cat rescue populations. They address the cause of overpopulation, promoting responsible pet ownership and said they’re ready to provide emergency financial resources in time of disaster.

Meserve’s "Catstravaganza" will make a stop in Tampa from May 18-19 at the Tampa Convention Center. You can find information here.