Florida man accused of critically injured baby that was ‘annoying’ him: Police

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The Brief A Lake Wales man was arrested after police said he abused a baby left in his care. The infant was hospitalized in critical condition with significant facial swelling and injuries. Investigators said the suspect pushed the baby's mother and tried to barricade himself from police.



A Florida man faces multiple charges after police said he severely abused an infant and pushed the child's mother when she confronted him.

Winter Haven police investigation

What we know:

A woman left her healthy infant with Ian Carrasquillo, but returned home to find the baby suffering from severe injuries, according to the Lake Wales Police Department.

Police said when the woman returned home, the baby had multiple injuries; including significant swelling and bruising to the infant’s face, injuries to the neck, wrist, stomach, and swelling around her eyes that left them nearly swollen shut.

Emergency medical personnel took the baby to an area hospital, where it remains in critical condition. Medical staff determined the injuries were consistent with injuries inflicted by another person.

Dating violence release condition

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the current medical status of the infant beyond its critical condition. Officials have also not disclosed how long Carrasquillo was left alone with the child prior to the incident.

Pretrial release violation charge

The backstory:

While the mother was away, Carrasquillo sent her a text message stating, "your child is annoying me," though he did not explain what the infant was doing, according to LWPD. When she returned and confronted him, Carrasquillo reportedly pushed her to the ground and said, "If you want me gone, you’ll have to call the police." When officers arrived, they said Carrasquillo tried to barricade the door, but officers entered the home and took him into custody. He was charged with aggravated child abuse, domestic violence—battery, resisting an officer without violence and violation of pretrial release conditions. He was on pretrial release following an Aug. 31 arrest by Lake Wales Police for domestic violence aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.