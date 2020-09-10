Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old from St. Johns County

article

A statewide alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl Thursday morning.

Kyleigh Clark was last seen in the 10000 block of McMahon Avenue in Hasting, Florida. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, she was last seen wearing a tie-dye jacket, black pants with holes and black Vans shoes.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials said she is 5'09 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Her stepmother told FOX 30 the teenager was last seen by her relatives boarding a school bus Tuesday morning. They said she knows she attended school and then took the bus home.

Her family said she exited the bus at her usual bus stop, but then walked the opposite direction from home, reports FOX 30.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304 or dial 911.