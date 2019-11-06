Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Jacksonville

article

A statewide alert has been issued for 5-year-old Taylor Williams from Jacksonville, Florida.

Deputies in Jacksonville say the person who reported her missing claimed the child was last seen in her home in the 600 block of Ivy Street around midnight. When the complainant woke up, Taylor was not in her room, and the back door was unlocked, officials added.

Taylor is described as a black female, 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing purple and pink pajamas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

