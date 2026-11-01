Florida plane crash: What we know about the victims

The Brief Nine people aboard a Learjet were killed Sunday when it crashed in Florida, officials said. The plane departed Austin, Texas, and was en route to The Bahamas. The NTSB and the FAA have launched investigations into what happened to cause the plane to crash.



Nine people aboard a Learjet 60 were killed Sunday afternoon after the plane crashed into the ground in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to Transportation Secretary Sean. Duffy.

The plane departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was on its way to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, before it went down in Florida, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. The NTSB said it is sending teams to Florida to investigate.

What we know about the victims

What we know:

The FAA said there were a total of nine crew members and passengers aboard the Learjet when it crashed – and that no one survived.

Officials have not elaborated on how many of the nine people were crew members or passengers nor has anyone been identified.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Sunday press conference that he did not know whether anyone onboard the plane was from Florida.

"Obviously, this was a cataclysmic plane crash. It looked like a missile going down," he said. "It left a big crater on the side of the road."

FAA, NTSB investigating what happened before crash

What we don't know:

The National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) said it was sending a go team to Florida Sunday night and Monday to begin its investigation into what happened.

The NTSB said it expects to host a media briefing sometime on Monday.

Plane crash caught on car dashcam video

Content warning: This video may be difficult or disturbing to watch for some viewers. It shows what appears to be the Learjet crashing into the ground, catching fire, and exploding.

Courtesy: Aki Kuusisto via Storyful

Several videos have begun to surface on social media appearing to show the moment the plane seemingly fell out of the sky and crashed nose-down into the ground. Storyful, a video wire service, was able to secure dashcam video that shows the moment the plane hit the ground, caught fire, and exploded.