Florida state parks to reopen Monday, governor says

Florida's "world renowned" state parks will reopen on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced this morning, the same day the statewide 'safer-at-home' order ends.

It's the latest step towards reopening the state after the coronavirus lockdowns. Florida's state parks have been closed since March 23 to slow the spread of the virus.

DeSantis said open parks -- with proper social distancing -- is low risk and high reward.

"Opening the parks back up is consistent with my safe, smart, step-by-step plan to reopen Florida," the governor said. "The science backs it up. Outdoor transmission is less likely than transmission in enclosed environments."

May 4 also marks the day that phase one of the governor's plan to reopen Florida kicks in. Restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to open with 25% of their rated capacity, while elective surgeries and other medical procedures can resume.

The governor's order only applies to state parks. County and municipal parks will reopen at the discretion of local authorities.

