Florida tops 500 coronavirus deaths after overnight increase of 25

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 348 since Monday evening's update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 21,367.

The number of deaths has reached 524, an increase of 25 since the previous evening and 54 in the last 24 hours. Locally, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, and Polk counties each reported one new death. Hillsborough County's latest victim was a 35-year-old woman, one of the youngest deaths in the state so far. No other details about her case were available.

Of the 21,367 cases, 20,737 are Florida residents while 630 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 819

Pinellas: 491

Sarasota: 233

Manatee: 259

Sumter: 112

Polk: 277

Citrus: 72

Hernando: 71

Pasco: 171

Highlands: 62

DeSoto: 22

Hardee: 3

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Tuesday, 2,909 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 205,413 people have been tested in the state as of Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

The rate of new cases in Florida is slowing. Experts credit social distancing measures for flattening the curve, but they warn that it's too early for Floridians to let their guard down.

Meanshile, a new study out of USF suggests that many more kids are infected with COVID-19 than is generally known.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

