Florida's COVID-19 cases near 26,000 after increasing more than 500 overnight; 764 deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 504 since Saturday as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 25,996.

The number of deaths has reached 764 an increase of 16 since Saturday.

Of the 25,996 cases, 25,300 are Florida residents while 696 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

RELATED Florida students will continue distance learning through rest of school year

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Sunday morning, 3,766 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 957

Pinellas: 591

Advertisement

Sarasota: 283

Manatee: 407

Sumter: 125

Polk: 324

Citrus: 83

Hernando: 84

Pasco: 204

Highlands: 70

DeSoto: 23

Hardee: 4

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Saturday evening, 3,745 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

The number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

RELATED Florida releases names of assisted living facilities with COVID-19 cases

A total of 253,183 people have been tested in the state as of Saturday evening, according to the Florida Department of Health.

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases and ZIP code map.

Source: Fla. Dept. of Health

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map