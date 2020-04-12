Florida's COVID-19 cases top 19,000, increasing 361 overnight; 452 dead

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 361 since Saturday evening's update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 19,347.

The number of deaths has reached 452, an increase of 8 in the last 24 hours.

Of the 19,347 cases, 18,794 are Florida residents while 553 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 740

Pinellas: 451

Sarasota: 223

Manatee: 223

Sumter: 110

Polk: 248

Citrus: 68

Hernando: 69

Pasco: 155

Highlands: 55

DeSoto: 20

Hardee: 3

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Saturday night, 2,633 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 183,222 people have been tested in the state as of Saturday evening, according to the Florida Department of Health.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

