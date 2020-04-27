Florida's unemployment site is back online; DeSantis to provide update at Tampa General Hospital

Florida’s unemployment website has been a major headache for many Floridians who are out of work and looking for some relief. Governor Ron Desantis plans on giving an update on the website’s progress processing those unemployment claims during his visit to Tampa Monday morning.

That website was down all weekend in an attempt to catch up on all the claims that have been pending now for several weeks.

More than 1.8 million claims have been filed into the faulty system. However, only a small percentage of those who have filed have actually been approved for benefits. With more applications coming in on a daily basis, many people are frustrated, fearing they won’t be able to get the assistance they need.

Floridians have been calling on Governor Desantis to fix the problem for over a month. During a COVID-19 briefing update on Sunday, he said that they are doing everything they can to fix the systems issues and process those claims as soon as possible.

RELATED: Florida's COVID-19 testing to ramp up; antibody tests on their way, Gov. says

The site was back up and running as scheduled by 8 a.m. Monday morning. The governor stated that he plans to have an update on what changes were made to the system over the weekend as well as what progress has been made with processing claims.

Desantis will be at Tampa General Hospital at 11:30 a.m. for his latest COVID-19 update which is expected to include an update on the state’s unemployment website, and possibly more details for his plans to reopen Florida.

Advertisement

The state has been accepting public comments through an online portal for residents to provide feedback on reopening the state's economy.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map