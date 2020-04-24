Florida's unemployment website is down until Monday

article

Florida's unemployment website has been plagued with problems since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

But those hoping to submit a claim or check the status of their applications on the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity's CONNECT website were greeted by a message saying the site will be down until Monday, April 27.

"CONNECT is currently processing payments. We apologize for the inconvenience," a message on the site read. "CONNECT will be available at 8:00 a.m Monday, April 27."

The site directs applicants to an alternative site to file a claim, or people can also print out a paper application.

More than one in 10 new jobless claims across the United States last week were made to Florida’s overwhelmed unemployment system, according to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The federal agency reported Florida had an estimated 505,137 first-time applications of the 4.4 million new claims filed during the week ending April 19.

The state has processed 30.6% of its claims so far, with unemployment payments of up to $275 a week going out to 17% of applicants.

Applicants continue to express frustrations about being cut off from Florida’s online CONNECT unemployment system and not being able to get through to call centers for assistance. But the state has expanded the ways people can apply, making a second online system available and allowing people to fill out paper applications.

People who have lost their jobs and are applying for checks of $600 under a federal stimulus program also must navigate the state’s unemployment site.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.