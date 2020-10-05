Florida's voter registration deadline for the general election is Monday

A critical deadline has arrived ahead of the general election next month, and for those who want to participate, Monday, Oct. 5, is the last day to register to vote.

The process is simple and you can sign up right from your phone or in-person. If you aren’t sure if you’re registered or need to change information, you can check your status and make any necessary updates by visiting your Supervisor of Elections website -- just make sure you take care of that today.

"You can get registered online, you can come into my office, you can go to one of our branch sites," explained Mark Earley, Leon County Supervisor of Elections. "There are lots of ways to get registered to vote, but if you do want to take part in this election, make sure you get your registration into us by October 5th."

It's also a reminder to sign up for mail-in voting, if that’s your preference. Although that deadline is still a few weeks away, Oct. 24, you still need to factor in time for the office to mail you a ballot and for you to be able to send it back.

Elections officials recommend giving a mail-in ballot at least a week to arrive. You can also drop your ballot off yourself at a secure drop box. You have to get mail-in ballots to the supervisor's office by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

Head to your SOE website for more information about voting and registering:

