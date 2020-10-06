For 40th year in a row, Lakeland swans will be rounded up ahead of annual vet check-up

article

It's time for a check-up for the swans of Lakeland's Lake Morton. Then, some of them will be up for sale.

The city's parks division is holding its 40th annual Swan Roundup. The yearly event requires city employees to carefully gather the swans to get their ready for their annual veterinary check-up the following day.

PREVIOUS: Lakeland to sell swans following annual roundup next month

The annual roundup allows the city's Parks and Recreation Department to closely monitor the health and vitality of Lakeland's swan population.

The original swans on Lake Morton were donated by Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom in 1957. As Lakeland's swan flock great, it became paramount to give the regal birds an annual health check. As a result, the Swan Roundup began in 1980, and has continue every year since then.

Following the check-up, which is scheduled for Wednesday, city officials said some swans will be up for sale, since the lake is overpopulated. The last time the city sold swans, they went for a few hundred dollars each.

Advertisement

“We had a heavy nesting season, so we have a lot of new cygnets (baby swans) out there,” Kevin Cook spokesman for the city of Lakeland said last month. “Although this lake is beautiful, and looks like a large body of water, it can only handle so much of a swan population.”

No information has been released yet on when and how they will be sold.