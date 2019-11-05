Former Pasco County assistant principal will be sentenced on child porn charges

article

A year after former Pasco County assistant principal pleaded guilty to child porn charges, he will be sentenced in federal court Tuesday.

In February 2018, Kyle Ritsema – who was the assistant principal of Cypress Creek Middle-High School at the time -- was arrested. Authorities said Ritsema and co-defendant William Napolitano, who worked as a bus manager for the Pasco County School District, were sharing explicit images of children engaged in sex acts.

Federal prosecutors say the two fantasized about gang raping kids and spreading AIDS.

Last year, Napolitano was sentenced to life in prison for not only trading child porn. He also participating in luring minors into sex abuse situations, according to court records.

During the federal investigation of Napolitano, Ritsema’s case was discovered as he had traded photos of a minor victim -- who was a former student at the time -- that he was engaging in a sexual relationship with.

Between November 2014 until his arrest in Feburary 2018, authorities said Ritsema lured a 14-year-old boy through the app called Grindr. They said he knew the boy was a minor, but had sex with the child at least five times. At one time, officials said Ritsema took explicit photos of the child.

On that day, Ritsema shared details of the sexual encounter and shared the photos with other individuals. In December 2018, he pled guilty.

Advertisement

Ritsema faces up to 80 years in federal prison. His sentencing hearing will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday.