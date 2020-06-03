Four dead, two injured after crashing stolen vehicle in Tampa

Tampa police say four people are dead and two others were injured following a brief police chase and crash involving a stolen vehicle. It happened around 2:30 a.m. along West Cypress Street near East Reo Street.

Officers say they spotted a stolen Nissan Altima at North Dale Mabry Highway and East Kennedy Boulevard and attempted to stop the vehicle. They say the occupants failed to stop and drove off at a high rate of speed.

Officers say the chase lasted less than two minutes before the car crashed along West Cypress Street. Police say they pulled two people from the car and rendered aid while additional officers attempted to extract the others in the car.

Tampa Fire Rescue arrived to the scene and pronounced the four remaining people in the car as deceased.

Tampa Police are still investigating.