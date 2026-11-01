Fresh Market brings more than 80 vendors to Hyde Park Village

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The Brief The Fresh Market at Hyde Park Village in Tampa brings more than 80 local vendors together on the first Sunday of every month. Local artisans and food makers offer scratch-made goods ranging from gluten-free sourdough bread to specialty homemade pickles and fruit butters. Market organizers emphasize that spending dollars with neighborhood entrepreneurs keeps revenue circulating directly within the local economy ahead of the holidays.



A bustling open-air market in Hyde Park Village is offering shoppers a direct way to support neighborhood entrepreneurs and stimulate the regional economy as the holiday season approaches.

Hyde Park community tradition

The backstory:

The Fresh Market has served as a monthly neighborhood fixture since 2012. Held on the first Sunday of every month, the event gathers more than 80 independent merchants offering artisan goods, handcrafted gifts, and regional foods.

Organizers designed the recurring gathering to unite area residents while creating a dedicated space for small business owners to showcase their products year-round.

Tampa entrepreneurs share passion

What they're saying:

Local vendors craft their goods by hand and view the event as an essential venue to build relationships with shoppers across the region.

Kimberly Park, owner and CEO of Purely Park Sourdough, started baking when she struggled to find quality gluten-free bread for her family.

"I make everything from scratch for our family. And I noticed that bread was like one of the most significant things that was not good gluten free. So I started baking everything and anything. And then we decided once our kids were a little older, to just sell it to everybody so they could enjoy it as well," Park said.

Park explained that the market environment reflects the personal labor of independent operators.

"A lot of all of us local people that are up here at markets. We do all this ourselves. This is our passion. This is something we want to give back to the community, and it's literally made by hand by my husband and I," Park said. "We're all small business owners, so if you're giving back to us, you're getting back to the community, and we're supporting back into you all as a community as well."

John Barbie, owner, operator, and self-described "head pick-a-logist" of Tip Top Canning Company, said his operation grew out of making homemade batches for personal use.

"I just started making pickles for myself. I can't wake up without a new recipe in my head, so I have to constantly make pickles and mustards and fruit butters and all kinds of good stuff," Barbie said.

Barbie said connecting face-to-face with the public remains the highlight of his work.

"I like show people where I'm from and what I make and the love that I put into my recipes. I love it when people taste it, and they're like, oh my god, it's amazing. And they're happy. When I see they're happy, then I'm happy. And my love for the game is fulfilled," Barbie said.

Local spending boosts region

Why you should care:

Organizers point out that buying directly from regional makers provides immediate financial support to neighborhood families while boosting the broader retail ecosystem.

Meredith Watson, an organizer for the market, said the monthly foot traffic delivers a lasting economic impact.

"It feels great that we can bring local to you," Watson said. "It stimulates the economy around you. So if you come and buy from a local vendor, you're also supporting them and their family and what they can also come and maybe shop with your store. So if you're buying from them, they'll come and buy from you as it puts money back in their pocket stimulates the economy overall."