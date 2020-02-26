FWC, law enforcement search for missing jet skier at Millers Bayou in Port Richey

article

Law enforcement and wildlife officials have been searching for a missing jet skier since Tuesday.

The search is taking place at Millers Bayou in Port Richey. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency received a call around 7 p.m. from the U.S. Coast Guard for the missing jet skier, identified as Cole Torrent.

Port Richey police said, about four hours later, around 11 p.m., they found the jet ski that Torrent used in a mangrove-area. But Torrent was nowhere in sight.

Police said the water in the area isn’t too deep. If the Torrent was familiar with his surroundings and was not disoriented, police said he could have even walked back onto land. The concern though is if Torrent was disoriented, water temperatures are still cool enough to cause hypothermia. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 727-816-1919.

Officials said they are using Torrent's Facebook page as part of their investigation, saying a green Sea-Doo personal watercraft was located.

On Tuesday night, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office launched an airboat, allowing crews to get closer to the area than regular propeller boats will allow.

Crews from Port Richey Police Department and FWC have had several boats in the water during the overnight hours. Search crews hope to ramp up their efforts once the sun comes up Wednesday.