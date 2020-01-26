Gianna Bryant, 13, among victims of Calabasas helicopter crash: reports

article

Retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the victims killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning, TMZ reported.

There were no survivors, authorities said.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski posted on his Twitter account that Kobe and Gianna were en route to her basketball game when the helicopter crashed. He also reported another player and parent were onboard.

Gianna, who went by Gigi, also loved basketball and became a force on the court. She played for the Los Angeles Lady Mambas, which was coached by her father.

Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department arrived at the scene of the deadly crash just before 10:30 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed under "unknown circumstances." There were five people on board at the time, the FAA said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.