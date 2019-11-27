Girl critical after being hit by van in South St. Pete

article

Police in St. Petersburg are investigating after a van hit an 8-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon.

The scene is near 9th Avenue S and 16th Street S. Police say the 8-year-old girl darted into the street and was hit by a white van. The driver did stop and is cooperating with the investigation.

The girl was hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatning injuries. Her identity has not yet been released.

There are some road closures around the scene; drivers are asked to avoid this area for some time.