Girl critical after being hit by van in South St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police in St. Petersburg are investigating after a van hit an 8-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon.
The scene is near 9th Avenue S and 16th Street S. Police say the 8-year-old girl darted into the street and was hit by a white van. The driver did stop and is cooperating with the investigation.
The girl was hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatning injuries. Her identity has not yet been released.
There are some road closures around the scene; drivers are asked to avoid this area for some time.