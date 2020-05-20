Glendale Police: At least 2 injured following shooting at Westgate

article

Officials with the Glendale Police Department say a person is in custody after a shooting left others injured Wednesday night.

According to a tweet made by police on its verified Twitter page, the shooting happened in the Westgate area, and members of the public are advised to avoid the area for the time being. At least two people are injured as a result of the shooting incident.

One of the reported witnesses to the shooting is State Senator Martin Quezada, who said, on his verified Twitter page that he saw the shooting, and that the suspect reportedly used an AR-15.

Video from the scene (viewer discretion is advised for language):

Advertisement

Please check back for further updates to this breaking news story.