Golf cart crash sends 2 St. Pete officers to hospital: SPPD

The Brief Two St. Petersburg police officers were injured in a crash while riding in a golf cart, according to the police department. Investigators say a Honda CRV collided with the golf cart during a turn, ejecting one officer. Both officers were taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Two St. Petersburg police officers riding in a golf cart sustained non-life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

St. Petersburg officers hospitalized

What we know:

Investigators say two officers were in a golf cart at the intersection of 38th Ave N and 37th St N when a Honda CRV turning north onto 37th St N collided with them. The impact ejected one of the officers from the golf cart, according to SPPD. Both officers received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.

Golf cart crash investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the names of the officers or the driver involved in the crash. Investigators said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police reopened all roads in the area, but the cause of the collision remains under investigation.