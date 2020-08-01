Good Samaritans pull 2 from vehicle that crashed into Dade City pond
DADE CITY, Fla. - Good Samaritans pulled two people from a vehicle that crashed into a Dade City pond Saturday afternoon, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.
It happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of US 301 and Gus Way.
According to PCFR, a single-vehicle went into the pond after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency.
A medical helicopter took one patient to the hospital.
This is a developing story.