DeSantis awards $100 million for Florida springs restoration

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The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that $100 million would go toward statewide water supply and springs restoration projects. The state funding will go toward 23 springs restoration projects alongside 22 alternative water supply initiatives. Since 2019, Florida administration investments have surpassed $430 million across 147 environmental water quality projects.



Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $100 million in state grants Wednesday during a press conference in Crystal River to boost water quality and expand water supply projects across Florida.

Florida water investment funding

What we know:

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference Wednesday in Crystal River to detail a massive investment aimed at protecting Florida's natural resources. The governor awarded more than $100 million in grants split across 45 projects to restore Florida's water resources.

"Today in Crystal River, I was proud to announce $100 million for springs restoration and alternative water supply projects throughout Florida," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "These strategic investments will build on the progress we’ve made in protecting our natural resources and improving water quality in communities across Florida, so that we can leave this state to God better than we found it."

The state targeted $50 million specifically for 23 projects focused on restoring natural freshwater springs. Officials said they expect these enhancements to reduce total nitrogen levels by more than 55,000 pounds per year through upgrades.

Environmental infrastructure goals

What they're saying:

Alongside DeSantis was Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert, who spoke about working with local communities to protect the clean water supply.

"Year after year, Governor DeSantis has demonstrated a firm commitment to protecting Florida’s waters," said Lambert. "We will continue to work cooperatively with local communities to secure the sustainable clean water supply that is critical for Florida’s future."