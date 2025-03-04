Gov. DeSantis giving State of the State Speech on Tuesday

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving the annual State of the State Speech on Tuesday in Tallahassee. This address always happens as the regular legislative session gets underway.



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is giving his annual State of the State Speech on Tuesday in Tallahassee.

The governor's message to the state of Florida always takes place as the regular legislative session gets underway.

This year, DeSantis has already released his proposed $115.6 billion budget, which includes water quality projects, education and transportation improvements.

Last year, he rattled off several statistics from his administration's policies at the beginning of his speech, indicating that people are moving to Florida from other states while touting the "free state of Florida."

The State of the State address is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m.

