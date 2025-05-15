Expand / Collapse search

Gov. DeSantis holding news conference in Dade City

By
Published  May 15, 2025 12:39pm EDT
Ron DeSantis
FOX 13 News

DADE CITY, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Dade City on Thursday afternoon.

It's scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and can be watched in the video player above.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Ron DeSantisDade City