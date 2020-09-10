Governor DeSantis: Florida bars to reopen Monday

Governor Ron DeSantis announced bars in Florida will reopen on Monday. DeSantis has rescinded the DBPR Amended Emergency Order, which means bars and other alcoholic beverage vendors may resume sales of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises on Monday, as long as they comply with the parameters of Phase 2 of the Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step Plan for Florida’s recovery.

“In meetings with hundreds of owners of bars and breweries across the state, I’ve heard their stories of struggle, and I’ve observed their serious commitment to making health and safety a continuing priority in their businesses,” said DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears. “It’s time that we take this step, and it’s vital that we start moving forward with this sector of our hospitality industry who have endured one of the toughest paths for sustaining a business during this pandemic.”

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Advertisement

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map