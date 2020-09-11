Granville Ritchie to be sentenced for 2014 rape, murder of 9-year-old Felecia Williams

article

Nearly a year ago, a jury recommended Granville Ritchie be put to death for the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl. On Friday, he is scheduled to officially be sentenced.

Investigators said, back in 2014, Ritchie assaulted and strangled young Felecia Williams before stuffing her body in a suitcase and dumping her into the water near the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

At the time, they said she was left alone with Ritchie after the woman who was babysitting her left to purchase drugs.

In September 2019, all 12 jurors agreed Ritchie should face the death penalty.

Friday's sentencing hearing begins at 10 a.m.