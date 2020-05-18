Gyms across Florida reopen under 'full phase one' plan

Florida reached "full phase one" on Monday morning, meaning people can now wear their gym clothes to the gym. However, not all gyms are operating the same way.

Gym owners must comply with the same capacity limits as restaurants and stores to ensure they don’t get crowded.

Under Governor Ron DeSantis' executive order, gyms must keep people six feet apart while they're working out. They can only operate at 50% capacity, and all services and equipment must be cleaned and sanitized.

Not every gym is going to reopen and operate the way it used to, at least for the time being.

RELATED: Gymnastics studios preparing for a slow re-open on Monday

At YMCA in St. Petersburg, people arrived when it opened before dawn. To make the new guidelines easier on its members and staff, the YMCA, is asking those who want to work out in the fitness center to sign up for a 1-hour block of workout time. Reservations can be made online.

Some gym owners have said there is some confusion in the guidelines when it comes to things like indoor group classes.

Advertisement

“We felt that the announcement was vague, that the information was, gyms can open but it didn't really address group fitness classes," said Chris Field, owner of Studio Physique, but added, "It's happy times for us and the good thing is we have plenty of space and we're going to be able to utilize it."

While gyms can reopen under a full phase one, restaurants, retail stores, museums and libraries will now be able to operate at 50% capacity.

As for professional sports, teams can play but just without fans. Theme parks can submit plans to reopen.

Bars and movie theaters must remain closed.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map



