Hardee County deputies searching for missing teen

The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Chelsea Loggins, 15, who was last seen September 3 around 12:30 a.m. in Wauchula, Fl.

Loggins was last seen wearing gray shorts and a tank top. Deputies said she also has green/yellow fingernail polish, braces with pink rubber bands, and a large birthmark on her left wrist.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hardee County Sheriff's Office at (863) 773-4144.

