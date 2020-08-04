HART bus driver hurt after unknown object struck bus window, police say

article

Tampa police are trying to figure out what hit a HART bus window, which ultimately injured the bus driver.

Police said the unidentified object struck the driver's window on Tuesday morning, causing glass to enter the female bus driver's neck. The scene unfolded at 22nd Street and Ellicott Street.

"We heard a big noise," explained Gretta Wright, who said she witnessed the ordeal while riding the bus. "We didn’t know what it was and we heard her yell, 'I've been hit.' She was trying to stop the bus and she did. We all ran to her and she was bleeding on the neck."

Detectives said they are looking at surveillance video to determine what the object is.

The HART bus driver was taken to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown.