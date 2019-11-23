HART bus driver reunites with good Samaritan who saved him from attacker

article

A Hillsborough bus driver got the chance to reunite with the good Samaritan who saved him from an attacker.

HART driver Schnaider Prophete was driving his route in the area of East Waters Ave and North 9th Street on Tuesday afternoon when police said 65-year-old James Lee Ambrose attacked him with mace and a box cutter.

“As soon as the driver hit the floor, he just started cutting him like some kind of psycho," said John Phelps, who had been sitting in the back of the bus. "I’ve seen a lot of stuff in my life, but I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Immediately, Phelps stepped in to help.

“I had to fight him off, get him away from that driver," he said.

Prophete said the good Samaritan's quick thinking likely saved his life.

"If he wasn't there and didn't step in, I would not be talking to you," Prophete said.

The two men got the chance to meet Saturday at Skippers, where Phelps works. Other HART bus drivers and Phelps' coworkers organized the surprise meeting.

Their reunion was a happy one; Prophete even invited Phelps over for Thanksgiving dinner.

