Healthcare workers ask for PPE donations as supplies run low

Hospitals and healthcare centers in Manatee County are burning through personal protective equipment, like face masks and gowns. They're going through it five to 10 times faster than they normally would due to an influx of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now they're asking the community for help.

"We have to protect the health care workers in our community otherwise we are all going to be in trouble," said Kevin DiLallo, the CEO of Manatee Healthcare System.

Manatee Memorial Hospital has been well stocked and prepared with gloves, masks and gowns for their medical staff. In recent weeks, an influx of sick patients combined with COVID-19 has them concerned.

"The reason we don’t have the PPE is because of the burn rate, we are staffed and stocked appropriately but the usage of not getting test results back quick enough is causing us to use that," said DiLallo.

Hospitals across Manatee County along with Manatee County EMS, Paramedics and firefighters are all in the same situation.

"We haven't gotten an ample supply order from the state and the state tells us that’s from the federal level. We need to make additional measures in our own communities to secure those items," said Manatee County's public safety director Jacob Saur.

They're now asking the community to step in and help them. Any unused masks, gloves or face shields can be donated.

"Boatbuilders, barbershops, construction trades, if they have any of those unused N-95s we’d like to have those to give them back out to our first responders," said Saur.

Manatee County has set up a hotline to take in those donations. You can call 941-744-3939 to help.

