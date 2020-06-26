Heat advisory issued in Tampa Bay for third day in a row; Tampa ties record

If it feels like it's hotter than ever outside, that's because it is. Tampa hit 98 degrees this afternoon, tying a record high temperature for June 26.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory this morning, warning for the third day in a row that temperatures would make their way to the mid-90s by afternoon. Heat index values, meaning the temperature it feels like outside, are expected to remain between 105 to 110 degrees from noon to 6 p.m.

"It's been an incredibly brutal week with the heat and humidity," FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg said. "There's no doubt about it, and it's the same [today]. I'm not going to sugar coat it."

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tampa had tied the record high for the day of 98 degrees, set back in 1952. The city has never officially topped 99 degrees on any day since record-keeping began.

A high pressure system sitting on top of Tampa Bay has made it difficult to generate enough sea breeze or thunderstorm activity to provide some relief. On Friday, isolated thunderstorms should be closer to the coast. Those were usually popping up inland in the past couple of days.

Normal rain chances won't return until mid-next week, Osterberg said.

The Department of Health in Hillsborough County says anyone spending time outdoors during the heat advisory should practice heat safety since hot weather can cause stress on the body.

Health officials provided the following tips:

Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun's energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.

Drink water. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.

Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day - morning hours between 4 and 7 a.m.

Stay indoors when possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.

Be a good neighbor. Check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.

Don't forget your pets. Make sure they have access to water, ventilation and shade.