Heavy law enforcement presence at Fivay High following uptick in violence

Dozens of Pasco County deputies, including a SWAT team, were lined up at the entrance of Fivay High School Wednesday morning.

The increase in law enforcement comes the day after a teacher was accused of bringing a gun to the school campus. The incident started when a student reported a threat and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office locked down the Hudson campus to investigate.

Officials said the student later admitted they’d made it all up and was charged with making a false report. However, during a secondary sweep of the building, deputies found a loading gun inside a teacher’s purse, which was placed inside a filing cabinet. Deputies said she told them she’d forgotten it was in her purse.

The teacher, identified Wednesday as Robin Wilson, was arrested.

Booking image for Robin Wilson

Tuesday’s events were the latest in a string of several incidents at the high school. Fighting has been an ongoing issue and last week, a 15-year-old was charged with arson after setting a small fire inside a bathroom.

Last week, five students were suspended for fighting and a former student was also taken into custody for his role in those fights.

Tuesday marked the third time in less than a week that lawn enforcement had to be called to campus.