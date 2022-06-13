Teen accused of carjacking street sweeper before leading deputies on cross-county pursuit

A three-hour pursuit across two counties came to end early Monday morning after authorities said a street sweeper operator reported his vehicle was taken from him during an alleged carjacking.

The street sweeper operator said he stopped at a CVS in Daytona Beach just after 4 a.m. on Monday when he was approached by a man who stole his pickup truck, which is used as a street sweeper. The victim called 911 to report the incident.

Flagler County sheriff's deputies were told to be on the lookout for a possible armed suspect leaving Volusia County. They said shortly after they spotted the vehicle in question, the driver bailed out and fled on foot.

K-9s and air surveillance helped locate the suspect in the area of Point Pleasant and Point of Woods Drive in Palm Coast. A deputy tackled him to the ground, with both landing in a mud-filled ditch.

Authorities identified the suspect as 18-year-old Sterling Orlando Davis-Jones, of Jacksonville. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, he has an extensive criminal record and is currently on juvenile probation for grand theft.

MORE NEWS: Orlando FreeFall death: Autopsy reveals Tyre Sampson nearly 100 pounds over ride's limit

Davis-Jones is now facing multiple charges related to Monday's incident. The armed carjacking investigation has been turned over to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries, but he is expected to be alright.