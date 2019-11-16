Hernando County deputies search for missing 81-year-old woman

article

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 81-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Joan Kelly was last seen leaving her residence in Spring Hill on Friday afternoon. She was reportedly heading to see her son in Lakeland.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper made contact with Kelly shortly before 10 p.m. in Tarpon Springs. She told the trooper she was lost and he gave her directions. Deputies are working to get in touch with the trooper.

Kelly suffers from dementia, deputies said. She is believed to be driving a 2015 white Toyota Camry with license plate IMJFK.

Kelly is approximately five feet six inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has white hair and hazel-colored eyes.

Anyone who comes in contact with Kelly is asked to call 911.