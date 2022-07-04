Highland Park, Illinois parade shooting: Police share description of suspect still at large

A mass shooting suspect who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, remained at large on Monday, with police warning residents that the individual should still be considered armed and dangerous.

The parade began around 10 a.m. local time and was suddenly halted about 10 minutes later after shots rang out, killing at least six people and wounding 24 others.

The suspect likely fired a "high-powered rifle" on the festivities from a rooftop, police said.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL - JULY 04: First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Illinois parade shooting suspect description

Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill, the incident commander on scene, urged people to shelter in place as authorities search for the gunman, who was described as a White male wearing a white or blue T-shirt.

The suspect apparently opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a "high-powered rifle" that was recovered at the scene, but officials didn’t immediately know which building it occurred from.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference that police believe there was only one shooter.

Police have not released any details about the victims or wounded.

Hundreds of parade-goers flee route

Hundreds of parade attendees — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers, plush toys, bicycles and blankets.

Police told people: "Everybody disperse, please. It is not safe to be here."

Highland Park Police said in a statement early Monday afternoon that five people had been killed, and 19 people were taken to hospitals, but those numbers were revised soon after at the news conference.

Video shot by a bystander after the gunfire rang out shows a band continuing to play as people run past, screaming.

Gina Troiani and her son were lined up with his daycare class ready to walk onto the parade route when she heard a loud sound that she believed was fireworks — until she heard people yell about a shooter.

"We just start running in the opposite direction," she told The Associated Press.