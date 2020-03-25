Hillsborough County administrator says Tampa mayor cannot issue city stay-at-home order

The mayor of Tampa said Tuesday she wanted to issue a stay-at-home order that would go into effect Thursday, but the county administrator intervened.

In a Facebook video message, Jane Castor said her order would be limited to Tampa. It would prohibit non-essential trips and gatherings in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. It would allow important errands, like going to the grocery store, and outdoor exercise.

Soon after Castor's plans were announced Tuesday, Michael Merrill, the county administrator, issued his own administrative order to block Castor's order.



“No Stay-at-Home order shall be applicable in any portion of Hillsborough County until further direction by the Emergency Policy Group, unless as may be necessary under my delegated authority,” Merrill wrote.

It's not immediately clear if Merrill's order has any authority over Castor. When asked, a city spokesperson replied, "The Mayor will continue to take the steps necessary to protect the residents of Tampa."

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group is scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss a countywide curfew. The group is comprised of some county commissioners, the three mayors from Temple Terrace, Plant City and Tampa, as well as the school board chair and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

On Monday, the group met and considered a stay-at-home order for the entire county. Castor was outspoken and tried to convince the group to issue the order, but was overruled. Members said they were concerned about the practical and economic impacts, and decided to postpone the decision.

Castor has been in talks with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman in regards to a stay-at-home order between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Both agree a stay-at-home order should be issued.

