Hillsborough County extends state of emergency, suggests guidelines for religious services

On Thursday, the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group voted unanimously to extend the county's state of emergency for another week. The EPG also voted 8-0 to have the Joint Information Center draft up suggested guidelines for religious institutions holding services.

The guidelines will urge, but not require, those attending religious services to practice social distancing guidelines such as staying 6 feet apart and having no more than 10 people inside the building. These guidelines come after the state of Florida issued a 'stay-at-home' order that allows residents to attend religious services without practicing social distancing.

The county plans on sending these guidelines to all religious institutions within Hillsborough County.

As of Thursday afternoon, Hillsborough County had 372 cases of COVID-19, with cases doubling about every six days.

Hillsborough County also opened two quarantine and isolation sites with more than 300 rooms to help people who need to isolate or quarantine and have nowhere else to go.

The county received 1,000 test kits yesterday and plan to continue testing for COVID-19 tomorrow and will resume testing next week, Monday-Wednesday.

The group is required to renew the state of emergency every week.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

