Hillsborough County leaders will meet to discuss governor's reopening plan

With phase one of Florida's reopening plan moving forward on May 4, it's time for city and county leaders to determine how to apply the governor's new directive at the local level.

That order does not supersede local rule, meaning counties and cities will have the power to keep restrictions in place if they feel it necessary to do so.

Even though, certain businesses and activities can hit the restart button -- with social distancing guidelines remaining in place -- leaders in Hillsborough County are cautioning that residents must continue to focus on the strategies that helped avoid overwhelming the healthcare system. Social distancing, wearing masks and personal responsibility are going to remain a priority.

Hillsborough County's regular Emergency Policy Group meeting will take place Thursday afternoon -- one day after Governor Ron DeSantis announced his reopening plan.

Earlier this week, the county extended its closures through May 15, but they could vote to change that during Thursday's meeting, given the governor's announcement.

In an appearance on CNN's 'The Situation Room,' on Wednesday night, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor did seem open to the idea of reopening businesses in line with the governor's plan.

"I do believe we can safely follow that plan," she said. "The testing has been ramped up and we have the contact tracing in place. I think the best aspect of this opening up is that it is a very, very slow rollout. So, if we see an increase in cases we will be able to tighten back down very quickly."

The chairman of the Hillsborough County EPG, Les Miller, expressed approval of the governor's plan as well, though he did say he wished there were more emphasis on masks.

DeSantis recently commended Hillsborough County's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it is better off than other parts of the country in terms of the number of infections.

“Of any major county, this is one of the best performing counties, not just in the state of Florida, but probably in the country,” DeSantis said Monday.

The Hillsborough County EPG meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

