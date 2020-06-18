Hillsborough County officials meet as concerns over COVID-19 cases rise

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Hillsborough County, and on Thursday afternoon the Emergency Policy Group will discuss ways to slow the spread.

Members of the group chose to return to meeting twice a week after the recent spike in cases, and to respond to the situation as quickly as possible. As of Thursday, officials haven't enacted any new restrictions.

Meanwhile, in St. Petersburg, which has also seen an increase in cases, the mayor announced public-facing employees must wear a mask inside businesses starting Friday. It's a move that will likely come up during the Hillsborough County meeting.

The number of new cases in Hillsborough County has topped 200 twice in the last three days -- more than double the average daily case rate from just one week ago.

On Wednesday, two South Tampa staples found themselves temporarily closing over the coronavirus. MacDinton's Irish Pub and the Yard of Ale posted on their Facebook pages that an employee tested positive for the virus. Both locations immediately closed for deep-cleaning. Owners said all staff will be tested before the bars reopen.

An employee at Forbici Modern Italian in Hyde Park has also tested positive for the virus. The restaurant said the individual hasn't worked there since Monday, and was not in contact with any employees or customers while displaying symptoms. The worker will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Tampa Bay Brewing Company announced it will adjust its hours after two employees, one at its Westchase location and another at its Ybor City location, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Also in Tampa, Hyde Park’s Meat Market announced at least one employee had tested positive. The restaurant decided to remain open, but said it would increase sanitization measures and conduct contact tracing.

Owners said a deep-cleaning was done throughout the restaurant, and will remain open.

While testing numbers over the last two weeks have remained about the same, the number of positive cases has doubled , which means that key metric, the percentage of positive tests, has gone from an average of around 4% to nearly 8% in just one week.

It’s a reason why many local leaders have been urging the public to remain cautious, and they’re asking that everyone wear masks in public.

The county has also taken a step to increase bed capacity in case the increase in positive cases leads to a surge of hospitalizations . Sixty more beds have been added to the University Village Step Down Facility.

On Wednesday, Hillsborough saw a record-high in the number of people getting tested. There are now 7 testing sites around the county. The county is asking that those who wish to be tested call ahead to set up an appointment.

The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.