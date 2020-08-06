Hillsborough County School Board set to vote on reopening plan

School districts across Tampa Bay are finalizing plans for the upcoming year, and on Thursday, it's Hillsborough County's turn to make a decision.

For now, the district appears to be forging ahead with their plan to reopen. On Wednesday, Superintendent Addison Davis showed off new air filters the district is having installed in its schools to improve indoor air quality.

Davis said they're moving forward with reopening plans, knowing that the board could still change the reopening date for schools.

"For us, we can't sit on the sidelines," he said. " We have great partnerships outside to be able to look at every one of our mechanical and structural systems to make sure we're ready and prepared regardless of whether we come back tomorrow, a week from now, nine weeks from now -- we'll be prepared in order to embrace our learners and protect every one of our employees."

According to intent forms submitted by parents, so far, Davis said the district has heard back from about 155,000 students -- which is about 80% of the district.

Half of the students responding said they're planning to head back to campus, while the other half have opted to learn from a distance. Students whose parents don't respond will automatically be enrolled to head back to a physical classroom when school starts August 24.

Advertisement

The State Board of Education has already approved the reopening plan Hillsborough County submitted last month.

During Thursday morning's meeting, board members will hear from public health officials and medical experts who will present the latest COVID-19 data.

The board has already approved a reopening plan, but could move to amend the plan based on data and analysis presented during the meeting.