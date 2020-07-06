Hillsborough County's mask-mandate could shift burden from business owners to customers

The Emergency Policy Group in Hillsborough County will hold a vote Monday to renew its local mask mandate -- possibly with some changes

The county leaders approved the mandate on June 22 to make face coverings a requirement inside most businesses across the county. Since then, several businesses have filed lawsuits against the county. The order puts the burden on business owners to make sure their customers are using face coverings.

As the order stands now, if business owners don't, they can face a fine or jail time.

Several EPG members previously expressed concerns over the order.

During last week's meeting, Plant City mayor Rick Lott, Temple Terrace vice-mayor Andy Ross, and school board chair Melissa Snively wanted to “soften” the potential penalties on business who were not complying.

“I feel like it’s an individual responsibility to wear the mask, not the responsibility of businesses,” Snively said at the time.

EPG members asked the county attorney to give them alternatives to criminal penalties, and to ask how they can shift the burden of mask-wearing compliance to customers.

The EPG is expected to hear those alternatives during Monday's meeting at 1:30 p.m.

