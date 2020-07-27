Hillsborough deputies arrest suspect in deadly double shooting in Riverview

article

A 20-year-old was in the middle of recording a music video when he shot and killed a woman early Monday in Riverview, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Jordan Jamie Silver "intentionally shot and killed" the female victim around 4 a.m., while in the 13000 block of Clement Pride Boulevard. Witnesses told investigators Silver then shot and injured a man as he fled the scene.

Neither of the victims was being identified Monday night.

Silver faces charges of first-degree attempted murder and second-degree murder with a firearm.