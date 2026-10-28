Hillsborough deputies investigate deadly shooting in Tampa

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The Brief Investigators are searching for answers following a deadly shooting on Taliaferro Avenue in Tampa late Tuesday night. Deputies said they found a man suffering from upper body trauma who later died at an area hospital. Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident as the active investigation continues.



A man died after being shot late Tuesday night on Taliaferro Avenue in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deadly Shooting Investigation

What we know:

Deputies responded to reports of gunfire in the 12000 block of Taliaferro Avenue around 11:19 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they said they found an adult man with upper body trauma. Emergency responders took him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Unanswered Questions

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or provided details on potential suspects. Investigators have not indicated what led up to the gunfire, and no arrests have been announced as the investigation remains active.