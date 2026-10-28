Hillsborough deputies investigate deadly shooting in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - A man died after being shot late Tuesday night on Taliaferro Avenue in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Deadly Shooting Investigation
What we know:
Deputies responded to reports of gunfire in the 12000 block of Taliaferro Avenue around 11:19 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they said they found an adult man with upper body trauma. Emergency responders took him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.
Unanswered Questions
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or provided details on potential suspects. Investigators have not indicated what led up to the gunfire, and no arrests have been announced as the investigation remains active.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, which detailed the initial response, victim details, and ongoing status of the investigation.