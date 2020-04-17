Hillsborough deputies search for 2 teens who possibly left Ruskin home with a gun, they say

article

Detectives in Hillsborough County are searching for two teenagers who have not been seen since Thursday, and may have a weapon.

According to the sheriff's office, 14-year-old Jazmin Sneed left her Ruskin home with 15-year-old Pablo Hernandez on Thursday and haven't been seen since.

"After leaving the home, our deputies discovered evidence that these two teenagers may have left with a gun from inside the Ruskin home," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "Please, if you have seen either Jazmin or Pablo, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The safety of our children is always one of our top priorities."

Sneed is described as a white female, 5'4 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Hernandez is described as a Hispanic male, 5'6 feet tall, weighs 133 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

The events leading up to their disappearance are still under investigation. Officials did not identify the gun's owner.

Anyone with information can reach out to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office by calling 813-247-8200.

